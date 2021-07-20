Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MS opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

