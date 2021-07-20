Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,312,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,493,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

