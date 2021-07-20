Morgan Stanley Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.