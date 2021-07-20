Morgan Stanley Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $345.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.23. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $211.26 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $28,976,058. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

