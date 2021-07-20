MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 11,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 148.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

