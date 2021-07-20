Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €285.00 ($335.29) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

