Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Lowered to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

MURGY opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.99. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

