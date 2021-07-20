MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.89

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,922 shares of company stock worth $2,172,037. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

