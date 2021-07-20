Mysterium Price Down 23.5% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $34,857.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

