NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.55

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.55 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 6,029,852 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.55.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that NAHL Group plc will post 1845.9563386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

