Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 887,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth $227,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTP stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 284,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,097. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $997.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

