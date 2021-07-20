Nano Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00010951 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $432.11 million and $20.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,613.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.59 or 0.05941809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.80 or 0.01329787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00130073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00613720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00382489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

