Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.