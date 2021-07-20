Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.25.

NDAQ opened at $177.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.63. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

