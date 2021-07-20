National Bank Financial Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$94.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$94.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.44.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$85.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$87.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

