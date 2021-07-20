National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.48.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.