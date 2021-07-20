National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

