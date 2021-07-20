National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $481.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.08 million and the highest is $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

