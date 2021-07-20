Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTCO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

