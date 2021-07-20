Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.