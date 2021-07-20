Naviaddress One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.