Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.