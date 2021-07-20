NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 9.6% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

