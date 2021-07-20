Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.75 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

