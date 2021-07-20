Neutrino Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00306290 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

