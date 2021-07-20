Neutron Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $119,018.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

