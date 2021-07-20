New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

NGD stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

