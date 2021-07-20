NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NewAge by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NewAge by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.