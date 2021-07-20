Newfleet Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.8% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.