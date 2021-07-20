Newscrypto Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $70.43 million and $8.74 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,686,584 coins and its circulating supply is 157,036,936 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

