NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $60.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Insiders sold a total of 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

