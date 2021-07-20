NextDAO (NAX) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $121,830.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,067,744,834 coins and its circulating supply is 2,027,512,724 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

