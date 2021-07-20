NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo Sells 42,068 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $36,599.16.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.