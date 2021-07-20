Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $28.08 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.08 million and $967,022.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.33 or 0.06014641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.01349303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00364956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00131911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.00629204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00385775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00292041 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,706,394,050 coins and its circulating supply is 8,044,894,050 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

