Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.4 days.

Nitori stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.62. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

