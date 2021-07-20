Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.