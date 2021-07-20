Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

