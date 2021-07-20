Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

