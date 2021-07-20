Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in PPD by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 351,236 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PPD by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 400,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,117,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

