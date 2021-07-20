Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAACU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $21,484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,825,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

