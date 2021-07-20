Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €18.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €18.78 ($22.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €21.14 ($24.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

