Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 990,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.84. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,530,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

