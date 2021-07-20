Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.
Northern Trust has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 990,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.84. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other Northern Trust news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,530,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
