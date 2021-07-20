Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,404 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after buying an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

