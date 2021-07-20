Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Kimball International worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $448.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

