Northern Trust Corp Has $5.09 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

