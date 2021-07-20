Northern Trust Corp Has $5 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $483.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

