Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,670 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Titan Machinery worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

