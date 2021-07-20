Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,761 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costamare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

