Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,530,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

