NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NOV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 44.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 208,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

